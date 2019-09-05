Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 414.39 N/A -3.20 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prothena Corporation plc and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 87.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 58.9% respectively. Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 90.1%. Comparatively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.