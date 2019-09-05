Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|10
|414.39
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Prothena Corporation plc and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 87.79%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 58.9% respectively. Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 90.1%. Comparatively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.