Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|442.26
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 91.89% and its average price target is $17.75.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-10.15%
|-10.72%
|-23.61%
|-21.51%
|-42.74%
|-5.44%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|-2%
|-1.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.3%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -5.44% weaker performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.