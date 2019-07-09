Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 442.26 N/A -3.20 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 91.89% and its average price target is $17.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -5.44% weaker performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.