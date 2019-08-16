Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 378.07 N/A -3.20 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Prothena Corporation plc and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Current Ratio is 27.9. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.33 consensus target price and a -19.52% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 35.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.