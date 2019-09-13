Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 433.79 N/A -3.20 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.24 beta means Prothena Corporation plc’s volatility is 124.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, which is potential 214.51% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.