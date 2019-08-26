Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Since Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 340.76 N/A -3.20 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.30 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.