Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Since Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.58 25.32M -3.20 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Prothena Corporation plc and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 308,404,384.90% -38.4% -25% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 20,555,555.56% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Prothena Corporation plc and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 73.19% and its average price target is $18.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 90.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 11 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.