Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 412.40 N/A -3.20 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 2.24 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 34.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.