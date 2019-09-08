Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

We are comparing Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 427.52 N/A -3.20 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Atreca Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22 and 22 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Atreca Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 82.59% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.