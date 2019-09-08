Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

We are comparing Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|10
|427.52
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Atreca Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22 and 22 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Atreca Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Atreca Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 82.59% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Atreca Inc.
Summary
Atreca Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
