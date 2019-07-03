Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 437.03 N/A -3.20 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.92 N/A -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prothena Corporation plc and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Prothena Corporation plc and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.37 beta indicates that Prothena Corporation plc is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Prothena Corporation plc and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 58.90% and its consensus price target is $75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 0% respectively. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.