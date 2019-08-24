Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 342.75 N/A -3.20 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.54 N/A -1.02 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.9. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 424.48% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.