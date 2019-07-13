Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparing side by side

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 422.20 N/A -3.20 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 7.82 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Tocagen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 85.50% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 36.9%. Insiders owned 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.59% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -5.44% weaker performance while Tocagen Inc. has 7.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.