Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparing side by side

Since Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 413.94 N/A -3.20 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility and Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 11. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 22.2% respectively. Insiders held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.