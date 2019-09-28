Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Contrasting side by side

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.55 25.32M -3.20 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Prothena Corporation plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 305,797,101.45% -38.4% -25% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 285,104,364.33% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.