Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Contrasting side by side

Since Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 424.82 N/A -3.20 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.41 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.