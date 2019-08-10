Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 424.97 N/A -3.20 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 356 4.74 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility and Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.9. The Current Ratio of rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 39.46% and its consensus target price is $425.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 73.9% respectively. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.