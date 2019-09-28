Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.55 25.32M -3.20 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 36.57M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 306,909,090.91% -38.4% -25% Precision BioSciences Inc. 403,197,353.91% 0% 0%

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Prothena Corporation plc and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average target price and a 166.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 41.6%. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 8 of the 11 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.