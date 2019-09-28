Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|8
|0.55
|25.32M
|-3.20
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|36.57M
|-1.39
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|306,909,090.91%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|403,197,353.91%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Prothena Corporation plc and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average target price and a 166.25% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Prothena Corporation plc and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 41.6%. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 8 of the 11 factors.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
