Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.57 25.32M -3.20 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 36.56M -1.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 308,404,384.90% -38.4% -25% Precision BioSciences Inc. 411,248,593.93% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 213.10% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.