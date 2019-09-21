Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Comparing side by side

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|10
|413.94
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|7
|13.56
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Prothena Corporation plc and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Prothena Corporation plc and Pfenex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Volatility & Risk
Prothena Corporation plc’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta and it is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Prothena Corporation plc and Pfenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 83.6%. Insiders owned roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Pfenex Inc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
