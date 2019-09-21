Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Comparing side by side

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 413.94 N/A -3.20 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 7 13.56 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prothena Corporation plc and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Prothena Corporation plc and Pfenex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta and it is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Pfenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 83.6%. Insiders owned roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Pfenex Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.