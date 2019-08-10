Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) Contrasting side by side

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 424.97 N/A -3.20 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Ophthotech Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 65.14% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

On 4 of the 7 factors Ophthotech Corporation beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.