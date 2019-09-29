Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Contrasting side by side

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.55 25.32M -3.20 0.00 Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.70M -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Prothena Corporation plc and Novavax Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 306,909,090.91% -38.4% -25% Novavax Inc. 389,162,561.58% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 148.23% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 30.7% respectively. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Novavax Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.