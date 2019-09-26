Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|10
|377.58
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Volatility and Risk
Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.
Liquidity
27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Prothena Corporation plc and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 195.86%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
