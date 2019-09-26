Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 377.58 N/A -3.20 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Prothena Corporation plc and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 195.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.