Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Contrasting side by side

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 419.31 N/A -3.20 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 3.94 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prothena Corporation plc and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.24 beta means Prothena Corporation plc’s volatility is 124.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Prothena Corporation plc and MannKind Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has an average price target of $3, with potential upside of 172.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 90.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Prothena Corporation plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.