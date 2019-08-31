Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Comparing side by side

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 419.31 N/A -3.20 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 343.79% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders owned 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Competitively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.