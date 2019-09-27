Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Prothena Corporation plc and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 305,797,101.45% -38.40% -25.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Prothena Corporation plc and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 25.32M 8 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

The potential upside of the competitors is 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Prothena Corporation plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Prothena Corporation plc’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prothena Corporation plc’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.24 shows that Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.