Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Prothena Corporation plc and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|305,797,101.45%
|-38.40%
|-25.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Prothena Corporation plc and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|25.32M
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.54
|1.63
|2.79
The potential upside of the competitors is 179.30%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Prothena Corporation plc and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Prothena Corporation plc’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prothena Corporation plc’s rivals.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.24 shows that Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.
Dividends
Prothena Corporation plc does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Prothena Corporation plc’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Prothena Corporation plc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
