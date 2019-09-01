Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparison side by side

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 419.31 N/A -3.20 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.71 N/A -9.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. From a competition point of view, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 3.7% respectively. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.