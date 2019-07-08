Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Comparison side by side

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 435.72 N/A -3.20 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.9. The Current Ratio of rival Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 23.7% respectively. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.