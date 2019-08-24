Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 342.75 N/A -3.20 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.52 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

A 2.24 beta means Prothena Corporation plc’s volatility is 124.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

The Current Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.9. The Current Ratio of rival Dermira Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc and Dermira Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.71, while its potential upside is 116.80%.

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Insiders owned 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Dermira Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.