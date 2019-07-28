Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 433.10 N/A -3.20 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 195 11.57 N/A 3.10 63.51

Demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Bio-Techne Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Bio-Techne Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Prothena Corporation plc and Bio-Techne Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has a consensus price target of $250, with potential upside of 16.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 95%. Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 90.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.