Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 402.14 N/A -3.20 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility and Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta which is 102.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 319.82% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 54.7%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.