Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparison side by side

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.55 25.32M -3.20 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 307,281,553.40% -38.4% -25% Aravive Inc. 74,458,204.33% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aravive Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Aravive Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.