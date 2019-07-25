Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Contrasting side by side

Since Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 436.59 N/A -3.20 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Prothena Corporation plc and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.47 beta and it is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Prothena Corporation plc and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $10, which is potential 278.79% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 12.4%. Insiders held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.