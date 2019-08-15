Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Comparing side by side

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 405.43 N/A -3.20 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.24. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Its competitor Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is 19.7. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 15.55% and its consensus price target is $5.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 83%. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.