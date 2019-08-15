Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

This is a contrast between Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.75 N/A -1.58 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 14.13 N/A 0.65 68.14

Demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 171.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83

On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential upside is 10.77% and its consensus target price is $42.38.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.