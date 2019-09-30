Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 34.45M -1.58 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 4,275,254,405.56% -84% -64.7% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 46.35% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.