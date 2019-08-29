Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.01 N/A -1.58 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.45 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk and Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.71. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 99.8%. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.