Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.70 N/A -1.58 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 6.3% respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.