Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.87 N/A -1.58 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 27.88 N/A -0.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.71. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 2.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.