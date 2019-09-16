Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.19 N/A -1.58 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.71 beta. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Kura Oncology Inc. is $22, which is potential 37.24% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.