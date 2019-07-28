Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.37 N/A -1.58 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 40.23%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81% Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intec Pharma Ltd. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.