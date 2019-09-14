Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.19 N/A -1.58 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 144.10 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.71 beta means Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 171.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $22.33, which is potential 24.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.