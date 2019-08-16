Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.32 N/A -1.58 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 17.24 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -0.71 and its 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chimerix Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus target price of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 37.80% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.