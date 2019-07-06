Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.32 N/A -1.58 0.00 Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81% Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Celyad SA had bullish trend.

Summary

Celyad SA beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.