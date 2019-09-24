Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.16 N/A -1.58 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 785.52 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aptorum Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 36.31% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 0.02% respectively. 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.