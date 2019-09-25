Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.16 N/A -1.58 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.16 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.71 shows that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.41 beta which is 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 average target price and a 16.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.