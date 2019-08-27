Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.74 N/A -1.58 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.71 beta indicates that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.