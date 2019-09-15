Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

This is a contrast between Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.19 N/A -1.58 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.71 shows that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,367.89% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.