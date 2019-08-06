Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.82 N/A -1.58 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 16.40 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.71 beta means Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 171.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Xencor Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential downside is -7.64% and its consensus target price is $41.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 86.1% respectively. 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.