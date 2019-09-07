Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparison side by side

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.95 N/A -1.58 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.71 beta indicates that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Its rival TrovaGene Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of TrovaGene Inc. is $14, which is potential 644.68% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has weaker performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.