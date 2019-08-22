Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.15 N/A -1.58 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.