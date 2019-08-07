Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Contrasting side by side

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.93 N/A -1.58 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Risk and Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.71 beta. OncoCyte Corporation’s 4.96 beta is the reason why it is 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 31.2% respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, OncoCyte Corporation has 23.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.